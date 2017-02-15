European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
BERLIN The German government said on Wednesday it would "accompany" talks on Peugeot maker PSA's (PEUP.PA) plans to buy General Motors' (GM.N) European business Opel and that it had a strong interest in Opel's future.
"The government has a strong interest in a successful future for the business and its sites. Of course, this is about corporate decisions and I have no evaluation to give on that," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
"Nonetheless, given the constellation here and the significance for jobs at several German sites, it is clear that the government will accompany this process," he told a regular government news conference.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.