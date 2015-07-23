BEIJING The Postal Savings Bank of China, the country's biggest bank by outlets, has injected 74 billion yuan ($11.9 billion) into a state-backed margin lender, part of Beijing's attempts to support the country's volatile markets.

Xu Xueming, the lender's vice governor, said the funds were funneled into the China Securities Finance Corp (CSFC) to stem the stock markets' plunge last month, according to the official Shanghai Securities News. Xu was speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.

To stabilize the markets, China undertook a series of support measures, including setting up the CSFC - a state-backed margin finance company - to pump money into the markets.

Domestic media said earlier this month China's biggest banks have lent 1.3 trillion yuan to halt a meltdown in Chinese shares, underlining Beijing's determination to buoy stock prices.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)