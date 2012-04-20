PARIS French advertising group Publicis predicted slower second-quarter growth as clients delay spending to coincide with high profile events such as the London Olympics and the U.S. presidential election.

The subdued outlook, along with weaker-than-expected organic first-quarter sales growth, sent shares lower.

Publicis, which lost around 9 percent of its value in 2011, was the worst-performing stock on the CAC 40 index, trading 2.92 percent lower at 38.93 euros at 3:57 a.m. EDT.

"We should see a deceleration of growth in the second quarter and a stronger second half compared with the first half," Chief Executive Maurice Levy told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

Publicis, which is the world's third-largest ad group by revenue and competes with WPP and Omnicom, reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 1.45 billion euros ($1.90 billion), driven by the U.S., western Europe and fast-growing emerging markets as well as digital advertising worldwide.

But the company's 4.1 percent organic growth in the quarter, missed most analysts' expectations.

"Overall, results were mixed, with group organic growth of 4.1 percent behind our and consensus expectations, but an optimistic tone for the second half of the year is likely to buoy share price weakness," analysts at Jefferies, which has a "buy" recommendation on the shares, said in a research note.

Market research group Zenith Optimedia, a unit of Publicis, forecast in March that the global advertising market would grow by 4.8 percent in 2012, up from 3.5 percent in 2011.

Levy said the company planned to buy more small and medium-sized firms, but ruled out large M&A deals.

"We don't have these types of plans," he said.

Publicis has made several acquisitions since the start of 2012, including Pixelpark, Germany's largest independent digital communications company.

Levy also said he aims to match in 2012 last year's operating margin, which improved by 0.2 point to 16 percent after the company sharply reduced costs.

Levy is set to collect 16.2 million euros ($21.6 million) in deferred pay this year after the advertising agency hit some performance targets and based on the length of his service as chief executive. The bonus, announced at the height of the French presidential election campaign, was condemned by unions and some politicians.

($1 = 0.7621 euros)

(Reporting by Elena Berton and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Nina Sovich and Helen Massy-Beresford)