PARIS The merger of Publicis and Omnicom will boost adjusted earnings per share, and the new group will maintain its BBB+ credit rating, the head of the French ad group told a news conference on Sunday.

Maurice Levy added that he did not expect resistance to the deal from the French government.

"We don't expect that the French government will have anything else other than great support," Levy said.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)