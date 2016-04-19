The logo of Publicis Groupe is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, in this February 11, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/Files

Omnicom Group Inc and Publicis, the world's No.2 and No.3 advertising agencies, reported higher quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by spending in North America.

Both companies get more than half of their revenue from North America, where ad spending is expected to get a lift from the Olympic Games in Brazil and the U.S. presidential election.

Paris-based Publicis's shares have risen about 28 percent in the past three months, while those of Omnicom have gained 23 percent. Shares of market leader WPP, which gets a third of its revenue from North America, have increased 16 percent.

"Marketers are willing to spend and hire agencies, so overall it is going to be a solid year for advertising agencies in North America," Wedbush Securities analyst James Dix said.

Publicis, whose sales rose 2.9 percent on an organic basis in the first quarter, has been lagging its bigger rivals as it recovers from the distractions of a failed deal to buy Omnicom in 2014.

The French company got a boost this quarter from accounts won at the end of last year and growth in its digital business, Sapient, which it bought for $3.7 billion in February last year.

Publicis, home to agencies such as Leo Burnett Worldwide and Saatchi & Saatchi, said organic revenue rose 3 percent in North America and 3.4 percent in Europe. Organic sales at Sapient rose 10 percent in the quarter.

Chief Executive Maurice Levy told journalists he was confident organic growth at Sapient would be around that level for the full year with 55 percent of revenue now coming from digital.

Businesses are increasingly spending more on digital advertising and pulling away from traditional media such as newspapers and televisions.

New York-based Omnicom, whose clients include Procter & Gamble, McDonald's Corp and Adidas, said organic revenue rose 4.5 percent in North America and 3 percent in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

WPP is scheduled to report earnings on April 28.

Publicis said it would complete a reorganization by the summer that would have a positive impact from next year.

However, Levy also warned that growth in the second and third quarters would be somewhat slower than in the first quarter due to the impact of some lost media budgets in 2015.

Omnicom's quarterly revenue rose 0.9 percent to $3.5 billion, while Publicis's total revenue rose 8.9 percent to 2.29 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the first quarter.

Shares in Publicis climbed more than 6 percent, making it the top gainer in France's blue chip CAC40 index on Tuesday.

Omnicom shares were down 1.1 percent at $84.30 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It touched a record high of $85.95 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Callus, Susan Fenton and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)