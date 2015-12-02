PARIS French advertising agency Publicis unveiled plans on Wednesday to streamline its structure into four business divisions and said it had appointed a chief revenue officer.

The world's third-biggest advertising agency by sales, which has been lagging rivals WPP and Omnicom in terms of growth, faces weakness in the United States where customers have delayed or cut marketing projects.

The company said that from January its various agencies would be organized into four divisions: Publicis Communications, Publicis Media, Publicis Healthcare and Publicis.Sapient - for digital clients.

After successive acquisitions in recent years, some analysts have suggested that the company had become more of a financial holding company than an integrated public relations group.

"Even if we have fewer entities than some others, it's true that we have too much," Chief Executive Maurice Levy told Reuters in an interview.

"And even if we are not the most vulnerable to criticism, this reorganization answers that criticism," he said, adding that clients were seeking "more for less" and that the new structure would help deliver on that.

The company said that the teams of chief client officers would be supervised by a group chief revenue officer, a post which would be held by Laura Desmond - currently chief executive with Starcom MediaVest, a subsidiary of Publicis.

Asked if the move might help prepare his succession, Levy said that was a possibility.

"I don't think that anyone is going to deny it," he said.

