Asian shares edge up, dollar capped after Fed
TOKYO Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike.
WASHINGTON Long-awaited legislation will be introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday to address Puerto Rico's deepening debt crisis, according to the chairman of a committee overseeing the territory.
Speaking to reporters, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop said, "There will be a bill today," but added that decisions still must be made on how appointments would be made to a board that would oversee the restructuring of Puerto Rico's $70 billion debt.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO President Donald Trump's travel restrictions on people from seven countries could dampen international enrollment at U.S. colleges, at a time they have become increasingly reliant on tuition revenue from overseas students.
LONDON The Bank of England will probably try on Thursday to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit vote shock.