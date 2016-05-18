WASHINGTON Long-awaited legislation will be introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday to address Puerto Rico's deepening debt crisis, according to the chairman of a committee overseeing the territory.

Speaking to reporters, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop said, "There will be a bill today," but added that decisions still must be made on how appointments would be made to a board that would oversee the restructuring of Puerto Rico's $70 billion debt.

