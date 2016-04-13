WASHINGTON A U.S. House of Representatives committee has canceled Thursday's work session on legislation aimed at helping Puerto Rico dig out of a debt crisis, according to congressional aides.

The aides, who asked not to be identified, said on Wednesday the House Natural Resources Committee "markup" of the bill that had been set for Thursday was being postponed. They did not give a reason or say when it would be rescheduled.

The panel had hoped to approve the legislation, sending it to the full House for consideration.

