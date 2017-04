U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday expressed confidence that lawmakers would ultimately be able to move on a legislative fix to address Puerto Rico's debt crisis.

"I think we are going to get there," he told reporters at a weekly press briefing, adding that an oversight board would be the best possible way to prevent taxpayers from bailing out the U.S. commonwealth.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)