U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) takes questions at a news conference after his meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Washington, US, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday an updated bill dealing with Puerto Rico's debt will be introduced in "the coming days."

"Right now, we are working with the Natural Resources committee, the administration, and our Democratic counterparts to iron out the final constitutional and legal questions surrounding the legislation," Ryan said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: There will be no taxpayer bailout of Puerto Rico,” he added.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)