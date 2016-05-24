Wall St. Week Ahead: Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, expressed deep reservations on Tuesday with a Puerto Rico debt relief bill being debated by a House of Representatives panel this week.
"I want to see the final product. The initial draft, I have some real problems with it," the Illinois lawmaker told reporters. He added that some other Democrats had also expressed strong reservations with the measure.
Durbin said he was concerned that the bill that could move through the House would cut the minimum wage and overtime pay for some Puerto Ricans and fail to increase federal payments for Medicare and Medicaid, the healthcare programs for the elderly, poor and disabled, on the island.
He also said there were deep concerns whether bondholders ought to be able to be paid back in full under any debt restructuring plans that would be overseen by a newly created oversight board at a time when social services are being cut on the island.
Lawmakers are trying to enact a bill to prevent further economic and social chaos in Puerto Rico, where the government faces a July 1 debt payment of $1.9 billion.
The island, a territory of the United States, has a total debt of roughly $70 billion.
The Republican chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee is hoping his panel votes by Wednesday to approve a Puerto Rico debt bill he negotiated with leading House Democrats and the Obama administration and send the measure to the full House for debate and passage.
Durbin told reporters he heard strong opposition to the House bill during a meeting in Chicago on Monday with Puerto Rican community leaders.
Durbin spoke following a weekly closed meeting of Democrats in which the Puerto Rico legislation was discussed.
"There wasn't a single person (speaking) in support" of the bill during that meeting, he said.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Alan Crosby and Peter Cooney)
WASHINGTON Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.
PARIS France would default on its sovereign debt if it unilaterally converted its euro-denominated obligations into new francs following a National Front election victory, a senior executive at ratings agency Standard & Poor's told The Economist.