Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
NEW YORK Puerto Rico's economic activity index for May fell 1.8 percent on a year-over-year basis, the island's Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) said on Friday.
May's preliminary gasoline consumption data showed a 3.5 percent increase over the same period a year ago. Cement sales in May totaled 1 million bags, representing an annual decrease of 15 percent.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.