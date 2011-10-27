PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the second largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a narrower net loss for the July-September period and said new orders remained flat.

Pulte's third-quarter net loss was $129.3 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with $995.1 million, or $2.63 a share, a year ago.

The net loss includes a goodwill impairment charge of $241 million and a $73 million gain from a tax benefit, Pulte said.

New home orders were 3,564, flat from a year-ago. Quarter-end backlog was 5,143 homes valued at $1.4 billion.

