PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said orders rose 4 percent.

The U.S. housing market started recovering in early 2012, helped by record-low mortgage rates and rising rents. A shortage of new homes available for sale has also boosted growth at U.S. homebuilders.

Pulte's net orders rose 18 percent to $1.58 billion and the number of homes booked were up at 5,200 homes in the first quarter.

The company had an order backlog, an indication of future sales, worth $2.41 billion. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not recognize revenue until they close on a home.

Pulte, which sells homes under brands including Centex, Pulte Homes and Del Webb, said its average selling price rose 10 percent to $287,000 as it sold more move-up homes in the quarter.

The company reported a net income of $81.8 million, or 21 cents per share, for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 32 percent to $1.16 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 15 cents per share, on revenue of $1.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PulteGroup's shares, which have risen 7 percent so far this year, closed at $19.69 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Smaller rival Lennar Corp (LEN.N) last month also reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit as lower interest rates and rising rents encouraged consumers to buy new homes.

(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)