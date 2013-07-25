Homebuilder PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) reported a 19 percent increase in homesales revenue in the second quarter as it sold more homes at higher prices, but said orders fell 12 percent.

Orders — a key indicator for builders, who do not book revenue until they finish a house — fell 12 percent to 4,885 homes.

Home sale revenue rose to $1.22 billion.

Net income fell 14 percent to $36 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $42 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a charge of $30 million related to a contractual dispute.

PulteGroup has been able to take advantage of a firming U.S. housing market, which is recovering from a property crash that triggered the 2008 financial crisis.

(This story corrects third paragraph to say home sale revenue rose to $1.22 billion, not $1.24 billion)

