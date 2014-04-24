Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported an 8 percent drop in quarterly profit as it handed over fewer homes to buyers and said orders fell 6 percent.
The company's net income dropped to $74.8 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $81.8 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
PulteGroup finished 3,436 homes in the quarter, down 10 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.