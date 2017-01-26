PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales and the average selling price, and its CEO said demand would remain intact despite rising interest rates.

Pulte's shares rose as much as 7.53 percent to $21.98 on Thursday.

Mortgage rates have risen in the wake of Donald Trump's surprising victory in the Nov. 8 presidential election and are expected to climb further with the Federal Reserve indicating three rate hikes this year.

"We are fortunate that the initial increase in rates took place during the seasonal slow point for housing sales," Chief Executive Ryan Marshall said on a conference call, adding that he had seen a bump in consumer sentiment post-election.

Pulte said it expected average selling price for 2017 to stay above $400,000, up from last year's average price of$373,000.

However, new U.S. single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of strong gains. Sales increased 12.2 percent to 563,000 units in 2016, the highest since 2007.

HOME SALES SOAR

Pulte, which mainly sells single-family homes, said the average price of homes sold increased to $391,000 in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $353,000 in the year-ago period, while the number of homes sold rose to 6,197 from 5,662.

Orders, a key metric of future revenue for homebuilders, rose 14.8 percent to 4,202 homes.

Pulte's home sales revenue rose 21.3 percent to $2.42 billion.

The company joined other large U.S. homebuilders, such as D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) and Lennar Corp (LEN.N), in posting big jumps in quarterly revenues.

The U.S. housing industry has seen a steady recovery, driven by an improving job market.

Pulte's net income rose to $273.2 million, or 83 cents per share, from $228 million, or 64 cents per share.

Excluding 16 cents per share of insurance and income tax benefits, the company earned 67 cents, beating analysts' average estimate of 59 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday's close, the Atlanta, Georgia-based company's shares had risen 28.5 percent in the past 12 months.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)