Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 51.5 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.
The company's net income rose to $83.3 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $55 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 26.4 percent to $1.43 billion.
PulteGroup said the average selling price rose 9.3 percent to $353,000, while new orders rose 10 percent to 5,652 homes.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.
Corona and Modelo brewer Constellation Brands Inc gave a strong profit forecast for the current fiscal year, buoyed by its success of focusing on premium beers and spirits.