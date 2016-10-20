A construction worker erects scaffolding at a new apartment complex under construction in Silver Spring, Maryland January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, cut its gross margin forecast for the current quarter due to rising land and labor costs, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent on Thursday.

Pulte's weak margin forecast comes after bigger rival Lennar Corp (LEN.N) cut its fourth-quarter gross margin estimate last month.

U.S. homebuilders are struggling to keep up with rising demand as land and labor costs increase, squeezing their margins.

Pulte, which mainly sells single-family homes, said its margins may also take a hit from its focus on first-time home buyers. The company bought some assets of John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods in December to cater to such buyers.

"We are seeing strength from the first-time buyers," Chief Executive Ryan Marshall said on a conference call.

Pulte said it expected gross margins of 20.5-21 percent for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 and through 2017. The company had previously estimated 21.2-21.7 percent for the December quarter.

However, the company sold more homes at higher prices in the latest quarter as the housing market continues to recover.

New U.S. single-family home sales posted their biggest decline in nearly a year in August after soaring to nine-year highs the month before, with analysts saying the trend in sales remains positive.

Pulte's average price rose to $374,000 in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $336,000 a year earlier, while the number of homes sold increased to 5,037 from 4,356.

Orders, a key metric of future revenue for homebuilders, rose 16.7 percent to 4,775 homes.

Pulte, which also sells townhouses, condominiums and duplexes, named Marshall CEO in September after Richard Dugas stepped down bowing to pressure from founder William Pulte.

William Pulte said in a letter to shareholders in July that the company had a lot of ground to cover, mainly on cost controls and home sales.

Net income rose to $128.5 million, or 37 cents per share, for the third quarter from $107.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

This included a charge of 6 cents per share related to restructuring and shareholder activities.

Revenue rose 28.9 percent to $1.94 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pulte shares were down 3.6 percent at $19.16 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had risen 11.6 percent this year.

D.R. Horton Inc's (DHI.N), Lennar, KB Home (KBH.N) and Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) were also down between 1-3 percent.

