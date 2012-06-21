Clothing maker PVH Corp (PVH.N) reaffirmed its second-quarter and full-year outlook and said it may exceed its prior expectations if current business trends continue.

PVH, which has been banking on the popularity of its brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger to drive sales, raised its full-year profit outlook last month saying it expects margin pressures to ease in the second half of the year.

New York-based PVH, which shortened its name from Phillips-Van Heusen Corp last year, forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.18 to $1.20 per share and raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $6.15 to $6.25 per share.

PVH shares closed at $79.48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

