Clothing maker PVH Corp (PVH.N) posted a bigger quarterly profit as its major growth drivers, the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands, stayed popular with shoppers, prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast.

PVH shortened its name from Phillips-Van Heusen Corp earlier this year, because the majority of its sales now comes from its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands rather than Van Heusen.

For the quarter, the company earned $66.7 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with a loss of $70.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in the year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.07 per share.

Sales at PVH rose 21 percent to $1.33 billion.

Shares of the company were trading up at $67.80 in after-market trade. They closed at $64.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

