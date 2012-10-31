A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

PVH Corp (PVH.N), which owns and markets Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, said it has agreed to buy clothing company The Warnaco Group Inc WRC.N for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock.

PVH is offering Warnaco shareholders $51.75 in cash and 0.1822 of a share of PVH common stock for each Warnaco share.

Based on PVH's last closing stock price, the per share value of the deal is $68.43, a 34 percent premium over the last closing price of Warnaco common stock.

PVH said it has commitments for $4.33 billion in financing from Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

