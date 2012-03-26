CEO of Qantas Alan Joyce (L) shakes hands with Chairman of China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd Liu Shaoyong during a news conference in Hong Kong March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Qantas planes are seen grounded at Perth international airport in this October 29, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

A worker checks a China Eastern aircraft at Hong Qiao airport in Shanghai in this April 11, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

HONG KONG China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd (0670.HK), the country's third largest airline by market value, said on Monday that it expects its joint venture with Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) to be profitable in the third year.

China Eastern Chairman Liu Shaoyong was speaking after the companies agreed to set up a regional low-cost carrier, marking the first move by a big Chinese mainline airline into the growing but overcrowded no-frills sector.

China's third-largest airline by market value and Australia's top carrier will invest up to $198 million over three years in the equal joint venture, which will start in mid 2013 with three Airbus A320 aircraft, Qantas said on Monday.

