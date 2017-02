Airport security surround the repaired Qantas A380 VH-OQA passenger jet during a media tour on the tarmac of Singapore's Changi Airport April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

SYDNEY Shares in Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) rose as much as 6 percent on Thursday after a newspaper reported the national carrier was in talks with gulf airline Emirates EMIRA.UL on an alliance.

Qantas shares rose to A$1.05, having slumped to an all-time low of A$0.96 last month after warning of mounting losses from its international operations.

