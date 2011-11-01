SYDNEY Australia's Qantas Airways said on Tuesday flight schedules have returned to normal after its weekend grounding with the majority of international passengers able to board flights on Monday afternoon or overnight.
Qantas, which returned to the air on Monday after grounding its entire global fleet over the weekend prompting the government to intervene in the nation's worst labor dispute in a decade, said the remaining backlog of domestic passengers should be cleared by early afternoon.
Shares in the airline were up 2.8 percent by late morning, adding to a 4.3 percent climb on Monday.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)