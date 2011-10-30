Australia's Qantas Airways has grounded its entire fleet as part of a dispute with unions over pay, conditions and plans to set up two new airlines in Asia.

Here are some brief facts about the carrier.

* Nicknamed "The Flying Kangaroo," the airline is based in Sydney. It is Australia's largest airline and the world's oldest continuously operating airline, tracing its history back to 1919.

* The name is an acronym for "Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services"

* Qantas, including its QantasLink offshoot and Jetstar low-cost carrier, currently employs about 32,500 people and operates a fleet of some 250 aircraft.

* Its network spans 182 destinations in 44 countries (including those covered by codeshare partners) in Australia and around the world.

* Domestically, Qantas, QantasLink and Jetstar operate around 5,600 flights a week, serving 59 city and regional destinations in all states and mainland territories.

* Qantas reported a pre-tax profit of $552 million (342 million pounds) for the year to June 30, 2011. Net profit after tax was $250 million.

* Shares in the airline have fallen almost 40 percent this year, underperforming the 8 percent fall in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.

* The airline has experienced several safety incidents, most notably in 2010 when an engine on A380 exploded in mid-air near Singapore, but it has never had a fatal crash. (Source: Reuters, Qantas website here)

