DOHA Qatar Airways will not place any orders at the UK's Farnborough Air Show next month, the airline's chief executive said on Sunday.

"We have too many airplanes now. There will be no more orders," Chief Executive Akbar al Baker told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the Qatari capital, declining to specify a timeframe for when new orders might be made.

The airline will convert up to 20 of its Airbus EAD.PA A330 passenger jets into freighters, with an announcement likely to be made at Farnborough, Baker said in May. Baker had previously threatened to buy converted Boeing (BA.N) 767 aircraft because of a gap in Airbus's cargo strategy.

Qatar Airways, half-owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, bought a 35 percent stake in freight carrier Cargolux Airlines International CLUX.UL last year.

