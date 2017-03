DUBAI The Qatari ruler's court said Tuesday would be a national holiday following reports of a power handover by the emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani to his son Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim.

State news agency QNA on Monday cited a court statement saying that the emir would address the nation at 8 a.m. local time (12:00 a.m. EST) on Tuesday.

