DOHA Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA (QNB), the Gulf Arab region's largest lender, posted a 13.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit as it benefited from the country's booming economy, but missed analysts' forecasts by a small margin.

The bank, whose results are seen as an indicator of the sector's performance in the gas-rich nation, reported a net profit of 2.4 billion riyals ($659 million) for the final three months of 2013, according to Reuters calculations based on company data.

This compared with 2.11 billion riyals in the same period of 2012. Analysts, on average, had forecast a net profit rise of 17.5 percent to 2.48 billion riyals.

Full-year profit for 2013 was 9.5 billion riyals, also up 13.7 percent on the previous year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Qatar is one of the world's fastest-growing economies and is set to spend billions of dollars on infrastructure as it prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup.

While total bank credit growth dropped to its slowest rate for 2-1/2 years in November, it was still up 12.3 percent year-on-year, according to central bank data.

QNB's loan growth in 2013 was higher still at 24.3 percent, with total loans and advances standing at 311 billion riyals at the end of the year.

Deposits grew at the same pace over the 12 months to December 31, rising 24.3 percent to 336 billion riyals.

QNB's board recommended a cash dividend of 7 riyals per share for 2013, the statement said. This is up from the 6 riyals per share paid for the previous year, according to Reuters data.

The lender, which is 50-percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, has been on an expansion spree in the past couple of years, snapping up stakes in regional lenders as it seeks to build an emerging market franchise with the backing of its government.

The bank, which completed the purchase of a majority stake in Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) Egyptian arm for $2 billion last March, wants its international business to contribute around 40 percent of profit and 45 percent of total assets by 2017. ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)

