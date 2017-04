U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the General Session of the 2015 Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting in Washington February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Qatar's emir on Tuesday to discuss political, economic and security issues, the White House said on Friday.

The visit by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani comes as Qatar and another U.S. ally in the Middle East, Egypt, have traded barbs in a dispute over Egyptian air strikes on Islamic State targets in Libya, with Qatar recalling its ambassador from Cairo.

