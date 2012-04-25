Genetic testing specialist Qiagen QGEN.DE (QGEN.O) reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by takeovers and higher sales of its testing kits for cancer diagnostics.

The group, based in the Netherlands but with its main operations in Germany, said on Wednesday first-quarter adjusted net income rose 11 percent to $54.8 million, above the $48.5 million average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales rose 12 percent to $296.4 million. Analysts estimated $286 million.

The company sells tests that determine which patients are most suitable to receive Amgen Inc's (AMGN.O) Vectibix treatment for colorectal cancer or AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) lung cancer drug Iressa, among others.

The $355 million takeover of Australia's Cellestis and that of blood cancer diagnostics specialist Ipsogen, which allowed Qiagen to offer more tests on its automated diagnostics machines, also boosted sales in the first quarter and will do so this year, it said.

The group repeated it was aiming for currency adjusted sales growth this year of 6 percent to 8 percent.

It expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to rise to about $1.03 to $1.05 in 2012, up from $0.98 last year.

For the second quarter, it expects currency adjusted sales growth of 10 percent to 11 percent and adjusted EPS of about $0.24, it added.

The group is banking on a machine called QIAsymphony that allows for automated purification and molecular testing of up to 72 samples to spur growth.

