SYDNEY Shares in QR National QRN.AX rose 5 percent on Monday after Australia's top coal-freight company said it plans to buy back 11.9 percent of its share base after the Queensland government sold more than half its stake in the firm.

QR National shares traded as high as A$3.66, compared with the A$3.47 a share QR National offered to buy the shares back for. The stock last traded up 4.9 percent at A$3.64. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)