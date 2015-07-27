SINGAPORE An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck off the thinly-populated community of Nikolski in the U.S. state of Alaska on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, at a depth of 22 km (14 miles), hit southwest of Nikolski in the Aleutian Islands, at 0535 GMT. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

