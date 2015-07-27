Tel Aviv's trash is being turned into fuel
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.
SINGAPORE An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck off the thinly-populated community of Nikolski in the U.S. state of Alaska on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, at a depth of 22 km (14 miles), hit southwest of Nikolski in the Aleutian Islands, at 0535 GMT. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
(Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.