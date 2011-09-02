ANCHORAGE, Alaska A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Friday in the Aleutian Islands off Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, prompting a tsunami warning for a portion of Alaska's coast that was lifted after an hour.

There were no reports of damage or injury from the quake and no destructive tsunami was reported, said the West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center located in Palmer, Alaska.

"It did happen in a very remote area and there are no towns close to the epicenter," the center's director, Paul Whitmore, told Reuters.

The tsunami warning had covered areas of the Aleutians that included Unalaska/Dutch Harbor, the region's biggest community, and Adak.

The quake was initially reported at a magnitude of 7.1, but later downgraded to 6.8.

The center said a tiny wave created by the earthquake hit Atka, an Aleut village of about 60 people approximately 100 miles west of the epicenter.

"It was pretty small, maybe 2 to 4 centimeters," seismologist Paul Huang said.

Huang said there were no reports of damage in Atka.

The quake, which struck at 10:55 GMT, was 22.1 miles deep, the U.S. Geological Service said.

