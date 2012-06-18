BUENOS AIRES An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck about 30 km (18 miles) southeast of the city of Mendoza in Argentina on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and local media reported minor damage but no casualties.

The tremor caused some minor damage to buildings in and around the western wine-producing city of Mendoza and alarmed residents, most of whom were still in bed asleep, according to press reports.

Earthquake monitoring official Marcelo Pena said the quake's epicenter was a rural area about 20 km (12 miles) southeast of the city.

"Some minor damage was caused, such as damaged walls, but we haven't had any reports of any victims. This was a dangerous earthquake," he told local television.

He said the shallow depth of the quake meant it was felt strongly, and power supplies were disrupted in the area, daily newspaper La Nacion said on its Web site.

