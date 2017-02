WASHINGTON A moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Thursday in northeastern California, 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck at 11:37 p.m. Pacific time (2:37 a.m. EDT) at a depth of 8.5 miles in a sparsely populated area 90 miles northeast of Sacramento, California. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.