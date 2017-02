WASHINGTON A Magnitude 5.3 quake struck northern California on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, initially reported by the USGS as a magnitude 5.7, was centered 6 miles west of Weitchpec in a remote area south of Oregon. It was quite shallow, at a depth of only 20.4 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler)