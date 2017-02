WASHINGTON A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the central Chilean town of Concepcion on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake struck 31 miles north of Concepcion at 1:04 p.m.(1604 GMT) at a shallow depth of 12.2 miles below the seabed in the Pacific Ocean.

The USGS earlier reported it as a magnitude of 5.8.

