Barcelona's players stand during a minute of silence held for the victims of the earthquake that shook Nepal, before the Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium against Getafe in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Nepal military personnel carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher as she arrives at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Nepal army soldier hands over a photo frame to another after collecting it from the rubble of a destroyed house, after the April 25 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy sits on a cooking gas cylinder outside his makeshift shelter at open ground in the early hours, after the April 25 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy wraps himself with blankets as he stands outside his makeshift shelter at open ground in the early hours, following the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Family members cry over the body of one of their family member, who died in Saturday's earthquake, during the cremation along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel search for the victims at a collapsed house, after Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Local villagers remove debris from their damaged house following Saturday's earthquake at Arugat village, near Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A local villager removes debris from his damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Arugat village, near town of Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Seejan Tamang, 4, who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Rojina Chetri, 8, who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a bed next to her father and grandmother at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man holds a picture of his brother Ram Bahadur Shrestha, 47, near the collapsed house where he is trapped during the earthquake, as rescue efforts go on in search of victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalis queue for buses to leave Kathmandu and return to their villages in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Soldiers from the Nepalese army and the National Disaster Response Force from the Indian paramilitary force are silhouetted as they search for victims at a collapsed house after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A baby is pictured on a bus as people leave Kathmandu following Saturday's earthquake in Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns after his wife's body was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed building, after the Saturday's earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Jamna Pariar, 22, is comforted by her son after she learnt about the death of her nine-day-old daughter at the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) field hospital, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Earthquake victims shout anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

KATHMANDU/SINDHUPALCHOWK, Nepal Nepali villagers blocked trucks carrying supplies for earthquake victims on Wednesday, demanding the government do more to help after last week's disaster left more than 5,200 people dead and tens of thousands homeless and short of food and water.

In the capital Kathmandu, about 200 people protested outside parliament, asking for more buses to go to their homes in remote parts of the Himalayan nation and to hasten the distribution of aid that has flooded into the country but been slow to reach those in need.

In Sangachowk village in one of the worst-hit districts, about three hours by road from the capital, scores of angry villagers blocked the road with tires.

They stopped two trucks headed for the district capital with rice, noodles and biscuits. Later they blocked a convoy of three army trucks with relief supplies, leading to a tense standoff with armed soldiers.

"We have been given no food by the government," said Udhav Giri, 34. "Trucks carrying rice go past and don’t stop. The district headquarters is getting all the food."

The government was struggling to fully assess the devastation wrought by Saturday's 7.8 magnitude quake.

"This is a disaster on an unprecedented scale. There have been some weaknesses in managing the relief operation," Nepal's Communication Minister Minendra Rijal said late on Tuesday.

An official from Nepal's home ministry said the number of confirmed deaths had risen to 5,238 by Wednesday night. Almost 10,350 were injured in Nepal, and more than 80 were also killed in India and Tibet.

Prime Minister Sushil Koirala has told Reuters the death toll could reach 10,000, with information on casualties and damage from far-flung villages and towns yet to come in.

That would surpass the 8,500 who died in a 1934 earthquake, the last disaster on this scale to hit the Himalayan nation of 28 million people located between India and China.

However, there were signs on Wednesday that Kathmandu was slowly returning to normal. Some people prepared to head home to sleep after spending the last four nights in the open out of fear their damaged homes may not be able to withstand aftershocks.

Some street vendors started selling fruit in the city, but others said they were too scared to open shops because buildings had been so badly damaged.

"I want to start selling, I have children at home, but how can I open a shop where it is risky for me to sit inside?" said Arjun Rai, a 54-year-old who runs a general store.

In some mountainous areas, the government has struggled to deliver aid. Rescue helicopters have had problems landing at some sites.

Shambhu Khatri, a technician on board one of the helicopters, said entire hillsides had collapsed in parts of the Gorkha district, burying settlements, and access was almost impossible.

FEAR OF DISEASE

In Kathmandu and other cities, hospitals quickly overflowed with injured soon after the quake, with many being treated out in the open or not at all.

Guna Raj, who works for a Kathmandu-based NGO specializing in providing sanitation, said there have been outbreaks of diarrhea in relief camps because of a shortage of toilets and clean water.

"In the next few days or weeks I am sure there will be an outbreak of epidemics," said Raj, who is involved in the relief effort.

Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi appealed for specialist doctors from overseas, as well as for search-and-rescue teams despite earlier suggestions from officials that Nepal did not need more such assistance.

"Our top priority is for relief and rescue teams. We need neurologists, orthopedic surgeons and trauma surgeons," Bairagi said. Experts from a Polish NGO that has an 87-strong team in Nepal have said the chances of finding people alive in the ruins five days after the quake were "next to zero".

Nevertheless, a Nepali-French rescue team pulled a 28-year-old man, Rishi Khanal, from a collapsed apartment block in Kathmandu on Tuesday after he had spent around 80 hours trapped in a room with three dead bodies.

Doctors amputated one of his legs on Wednesday because of damage from prolonged internal bleeding.

Tensions between foreigners and Nepalis desperate for relief surfaced, rescuers said, as fresh avalanches were reported in several areas.

Members of Israeli search-and-rescue group Magnus said hundreds of tourists, including about 100 Israelis, were being airlifted out of Langtang in Rasuwa district, a popular trekking area north of Kathmandu hit by a fresh avalanche on Tuesday.

Fights had broken out there because of food shortages, Magnus team member Amit Rubin said. One of the trekkers said there had also been scuffles over places on the rescue helicopters.

The quake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest that killed at least 18 climbers and guides, including four foreigners, the worst disaster on the world's highest peak.

(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani, Rupam Nair, Frank Jack Daniel, Andrew Marshall and Christophe Van Der Perre in Kathmandu, Aman Shah and Clara Ferreira-Marques in Mumbai, Aditya Kalra, Douglas Busvine and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)