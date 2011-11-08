OKLAHOMA CITY Another earthquake, this one with a magnitude of 4.7, shook Oklahoma on Monday night, two days after a larger temblor hit the state and damaged 14 homes, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The latest quake hit at 8:47 p.m. in the same rural central Oklahoma area as the larger quake, about 43 miles east of Oklahoma City, and was felt throughout Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas, according to reports to the USGS.

No damage or injuries were reported. Oklahomans have been warned that aftershocks following Saturday's 5.6 magnitude quake could continue for weeks or months.

Prior to Saturday's earthquake, the largest quake previously recorded in Oklahoma was a 5.5-magnitude tremor in 1952, the USGS said.

