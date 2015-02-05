Tel Aviv's trash is being turned into fuel
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.
SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off Panama on Thursday, about 212 miles (341 km) south of its second largest city of David at a depth of 20 miles (32 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
There was no immediate tsunami alert, or any reports of casualties or damage.
(Writing by Asiadesk)
TEL AVIV Residents of Tel Aviv can start feeling a little less guilty about the amount of garbage they throw away.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.