A magnitude 6.6 quake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea early on Sunday local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The strong quake was centered 81 miles east-southeast of Rabaul, New Britain, at a depth of 43.5 miles, the USGS said.

The quake was not expected to generate a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

