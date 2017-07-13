FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 3:56 AM / a day ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the town of Rabaul in the south Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which struck at a depth of 33 km (21 miles) about 128 km (80 miles) east of the island of New Britain.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat from the quake.

Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Paul Tait

