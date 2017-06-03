Deadly Portugal fire extinguished, others still blazing
AVELAR, Portugal Firefighters extinguished the deadliest forest fire in Portugal's recent history on Wednesday, though blazes persisted in nearby central and other areas of the country.
SYDNEY A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake was at a depth of 118 miles (190.3 km) and centered 68 miles (109 km) west of Madang province. No tsunami warning was issued.
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting the northern Gulf Coast and these rains could produce life-threatening flash flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
CALGARY, Alberta Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.