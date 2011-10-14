CANBERRA A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Friday near a major town in the Pacific state of Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey said.

A subsequent USGS reading put the quake at 6.7 and said it occurred 65 miles east of Lae, the country's second largest town, on its east coast. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 32.9 miles.

Jacobeth David, a spokeswoman for the Morobe Provincial Government in the area, said the quake caused no damage and was barely noticed. Lae police and hotel receptionists also said there were no reports of damage or sea level changes.

