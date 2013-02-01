London An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of the Solomon islands in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.

The depth of the quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) and the epicenter was 68 km southwest of Lata. The quake hit at 9:16 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any alerts on its website.

(Editing by Sophie Hares)