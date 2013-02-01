Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25
MANILA A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.
London An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of the Solomon islands in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.
The depth of the quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) and the epicenter was 68 km southwest of Lata. The quake hit at 9:16 a.m. local time on Saturday.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any alerts on its website.
LOS ANGELES A massive sewage spill from Mexico's Tijuana River that polluted miles of coastland in Southern California and northern Mexico has prompted an investigation, with U.S. officials calling it deliberate and Mexican authorities saying it was an accident caused by heavy rain.
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.