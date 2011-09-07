NEW YORK The man accused of killing two neighbors during a naked stabbing spree after last month's earthquake was arraigned on Wednesday on murder and other charges.

Police said Christian Falero, 23, attacked four people in his Manhattan apartment building on August 25 with a 7-inch knife, shouting that the quake portended the end of the world.

Ignacio Reyes-Collazo, 81, and Yigao Chen, 60, both died of their injuries, police said. Reyes-Collazo's wife, Margarita, was injured but survived.

Falero's arraignment on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault took place via video from his room at Bellevue Hospital Center, where he was being held for observation.

Falero remains held without bail, and his lawyer has requested that Falero receive a psychological examination.

The 5.8-magnitude quake, which occurred hours before the alleged attack, rattled nerves along the Atlantic seaboard but caused only minor structural damage.

Falero's next court appearance in state Supreme Court in Manhattan is scheduled for October 4.

