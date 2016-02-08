TAIPEI Rescuers in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan pulled an eight-year-old girl out alive from the wreckage of a collapsed building on Monday, Taiwan television stations said, more than 60 hours after an earthquake hit the island.

The girl, named as Lin Su-Chin, was conscious and had been taken to hospital, the reports said.

