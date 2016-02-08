TAINAN, Taiwan Rescuers in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan pulled a woman out alive from the wreckage of a collapsed building on Monday, a Reuters witness said, more than 48 hours after an earthquake hit the island.

The death toll from the quake, which struck early on Saturday at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, rose to 35 earlier on Monday. More that 100 people are still missing.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)