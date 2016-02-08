Magnitude 5.6 quake hits the Philippines: USGS
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
TAIPEI Rescuers on Monday pulled another survivor from a collapsed building in southern Taiwan more than two days after it was toppled in an earthquake, Taiwan television stations reported.
The survivor is a man called Li Tsung-tian, the reports said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Fabian Hamacher; Editing by Michael Perry)
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
AMSTERDAM The Netherlands will welcome its first giant pandas this week at a zoo fitted out with a pagoda-style enclosure as its new centerpiece, crowning 16 years of hard lobbying by Dutch animal lovers.